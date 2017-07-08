Relative calm in line of contact, says Armenia’s military

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. The situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact is relatively calm, Armenian defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan happened, but few”, Hovhannisyan said

Since early morning of July 7, Azerbaijani forces were violating the ceasefire regime in the line of contact with Artsakh, firing both small arms as well as D-30 and D-44 cannons, various caliber mortars and grenade launchers.

The Azerbaijani shelling left three soldiers of Artsakh wounded.

The Artsakh military is taking countermeasures to suppress the Azerbaijani attacks.