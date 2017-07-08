President Sargsyan congratulates Russian-Armenian filmmaker Karen Shahnazarov on birthday

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to People’s Artist of Russia, filmmaker Karen Shahnazarov on his 65th birthday, wishing him robust health and new creative achievements, the president’s office told ARMENPRESS.

“You are one of the greatest masters of cinema, a famous filmmaker and producer, whose films are highly appreciated by both the audience and film critics. Created with the same artistic hand, your films wrote a vivid chapter in the chronicle of the Soviet and Russian cinematographic art.

Your art is loved and expected in Armenia, while your public activity, including the efforts aimed at strengthening the Armenian-Russian cultural ties, deserve praise and appreciation,” the President’s congratulatory message reads.