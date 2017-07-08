LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-07-17

LONDON, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.18% to $1932.00, copper price down by 0.55% to $5829.00, lead price up by 0.13% to $2289.00, nickel price down by 1.48% to $8995.00, tin price up by 0.05% to $19860.00, zinc price down by 0.14% to $2782.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $58500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.