Armenia and China discuss defense partnership

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the Chinese defense ministry’s defense policy experts was in Armenia on a working visit July 6-8. The Chinese delegation was led by Major General Chan In Li.

The defense ministry told ARMENPRESS the delegation visited the V. Sargsyan university and the National Defense Research University. The delegates delivered lectures, had meetings with the lecturers and management boards of the universities.

On the sidelines of the visit, the Chinese delegation also met with Levon Ayvazyan, head of the defense policy department of Armenia’s defense ministry.

Issues related to partnership between the sides in the defense policy sphere were discussed.

The delegation was also received by Major General Onik Gasparyan, first deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.