First Trump-Putin meeting proceeds for more than an hour


YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The first meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, is currently underway and is lasting for already more than one hour.

According to Russian media, the meeting began at 18:09 Yerevan time.

Upon shaking hands, the two presidents said they are pleased to meet one another and expect productivity from this meeting.

 



