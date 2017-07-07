Artsakh’s military denies Azerbaijani report on causing losses

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh military denies another Azerbaijani report.

ARMENPRESS presents the statement of the Defense Army of Artsakh:

“Today’s statement of Azerbaijani defense ministry, which said that allegedly the Armed Forces of Artsakh have been brought to combat readiness in order to “carry out another provocation”, in response to which the Azerbaijani forces fired targeted strikes and destroyed a large number of manpower and military equipment and infrastructure of military significance – is another disinformation. The Azerbaijani side is simply presenting what they desire, instead of the truth, as always.

We have already reported about the tactical situation in the frontline.

The Defense Army continues ensuring complete control in the frontline.”