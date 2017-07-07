No losses among Armenian military amid Azerbaijani ceasefire breach, “no hostility will remain unanswered”

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The July 7 Azerbaijani ceasefire breach did not result in any losses among the Armenian side, defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

“Numerous fake news and staged footage will soon appear. I believe our media already has the degree of immunity in order for us not to give explanations for each of those [fake news]. We don’t have losses and everything has been clearly reported. Any action of the adversary has not and will not remain unanswered”, Hovhannisyan said.

Earlier the spokesman said that the situation is currently relatively calm in the line of contact.

Since early morning of July 7, Azerbaijani forces are violating the ceasefire regime in the line of contact with Artsakh, firing both small arms as well as D-30 and D-44 cannons, various caliber mortars and grenade launchers.

The Azerbaijani shelling left three soldiers of Artsakh wounded.

The Artsakh military is taking countermeasures to suppress the Azerbaijani attacks.