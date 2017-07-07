“Situation currently relatively calm in line of contact”: Armenian military

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Currently the situation in the line of contact is relatively calm, Armenian defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

“Currently the situation is relatively calm, as reported earlier, various artillery systems were used since the morning. Follow the updates of the Artsakhi Defense Army”, he said.

Since early morning of July 7, Azerbaijani forces are violating the ceasefire regime in the line of contact with Artsakh, firing both small arms as well as D-30 and D-44 cannons, various caliber mortars and grenade launchers.

The Azerbaijani shelling left three soldiers of Artsakh wounded.

The Artsakh military is taking countermeasures to suppress the Azerbaijani attacks.