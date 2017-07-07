Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-07-17

YEREVAN, 7 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.29 drams to 479.53 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.17 drams to 547.34 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 7.94 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.01 drams to 618.98 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 59.54 drams to 18884.58 drams. Silver price вup by 0.78 drams to 246.83 drams. Platinum price вup by 53.27 drams to 13952.61 drams.