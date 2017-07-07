Armenian Prime Minister holds meeting with Eurasian Development Bank executive

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan held a meeting on July 7 with Dmitry Pankin, head of the Executive Board of the Eurasian Development Bank.

The sides assessed the bilateral partnership to be effective, in the framework of which several investment programs are successfully being carried out in various branches of Armenia’s economy.

By reaffirming willingness to continue active cooperation, the Armenian PM and Dmitry Pankin discussed the prospects of developing and expanding it.

The sides namely touched upon possibilities of carrying out investment programs in the transportation, agriculture, infrastructure spheres.