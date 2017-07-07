State property management dep. chief briefs President on reforms

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Arman Sahakyan, head of the state property management department of the government briefed President Serzh Sargsyan on the ongoing reforms, expected results and programs of the sphere during a meeting today.

Sahakyan presented issues regarding the involvement of new investments for the companies included in the 2017-2020 privatization program, increasing efficiency and other matters regarding the sector.

The President highlighted the issues of maintaining social obligations towards the staff of the companies which will be privatized, as well as using new and more effective methods and tools in state property management.

In this context, Sahakyan briefed the President on the overall results of the financial-economic monitoring on the department.

Sahakyan was tasked with carrying out a complex analysis of the financial monitoring results, and to speed up the introduction of specific mechanisms of evaluation and ensuring transparency for the activities of the companies.

President Sargsyan tasked to increase the usage of modern technologies in the sphere and to improve the registration database.

The President instructed Sahakyan to boost the ongoing works to finish ongoing projects in accordance to the deadlines.