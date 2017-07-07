PACE co-rapporteurs rule out NK conflict's military settlement

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The co-rapporteurs for the monitoring of Armenia and Azerbaijan by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have expressed their concern over the July 4 ceasefire violation in the NK line of contact, Armenpress reports citing the PACE official website.

Alan Meale (United Kingdom, SOC) and Giuseppe Galati (Italy, EPP/CD), co-rapporteurs for Armenia, together with Stefan Schennach (Austria, SOC) and Cezar Preda (Romania, EPP/CD), co-rapporteurs for Azerbaijan, called on all sides to respect the ceasefire in place and to return to the negotiating table under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group. They stressed that there can be no military solution to this conflict and reminded both Armenia and Azerbaijan of their accession commitment to resolve their differences peacefully.