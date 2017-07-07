Minister Karayan hosts Chairman of EDB Management Board

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan held a meeting with Dmitry Pankin, Chairman of the Management Board of Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) on July 7, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues related to deepening and expanding the bilateral cooperation were discussed. Minister Karayan in particular attached importance to the Bank’s more active engagement in private business programs. It was stated that already programs are being carried out at several directions.

EDB-funded programs in agriculture and energy spheres were discussed the preparation works of which already reach to an end.

Dmitry Pankin said there is an active cooperation with Armenian commercial banks.

Agreement was reached to continue the active partnership by exchanging information on the upcoming programs and new cooperation paths.