Ameriabank wins Euromoney Award for Excellence 2017 as the Best Bank of the Year in Armenia

Ameriabank has received Euromoney Award for Excellence 2017 as the Best Bank in Armenia. This reputable title is awarded to Ameriabank for the fifth time. Euromoney Annual Awards for Excellence have been evaluating and acknowledging the best banks of the world for already 26 years.



The award was presented to Mr. Armen Aslanyan, Ameriabank’s authorized representative in UK, and Mr. Hovhannes Khachatryan, Head of Assets, Liabilities and Capital Management Division, during the award ceremony in London.

Ameriabank is a dynamically developing bank and one of the major and most stable financial institutions in Armenia. The first investment bank in Armenia, Ameriabank has been providing a large package of innovative banking services since 2007. Now Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions.