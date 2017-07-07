16.000 tons of apricots exported from Armenia as of July 7

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia continues exporting apricots, Ani Smbatyan – spokesperson of the Agriculture Ministry, told Armenpress.

She said as of July 7, 2017 over 16 thousand tons of apricots have been exported compared to the 11.5 thousand tons of apricots of the same period of 2016.

Apricots are mainly exported to Russia, as well as to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Georgia.