PM Karapetyan hosts EU Ambassadors accredited in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on July 7 hosted Ambassadors of the EU member states accredited in Armenia with participation of the head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, press service of the Government told Armenpress.

The PM said Armenia is ready to develop the partnership with the EU in all spheres of mutual interest, and the Armenia-EU constructive, partnering dialogue significantly contributes to this process. PM Karapetyan presented the priorities of the Government’s 2017-2022 action plan, the reforms planned at different fields and the main actions. He in particular touched upon the works carried out so far in the fields of public administration, human rights, judiciary, anti-corruption, economic sphere (GSP+ privileged trade regime, free economic zone), the recorded results and the upcoming steps.

EU Ambassador Piotr Świtalski said the Government’s action plan and agenda of reforms are ambitious and impressive and reaffirmed the EU’s readiness to jointly work with Armenia on deepening and strengthening the Armenia-EU ties.

The EU side welcomed the Armenian Government’s steps on anti-corruption policy, organizing electoral processes, judicial field, human rights, creating favorable environment for the business, adding that they will continue assisting Armenia.

A number of other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting. PM Karapetyan thanked for the readiness to assist the Government’s programs and reforms and attached importance to meetings at such format to discuss agenda issues and outline further directions of the cooperation.