Reports on U.S.-Armenia visa free travel agreement do not correspond to reality

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The reports on visa free travel agreement between Armenia and the United States do not correspond to reality, the U.S. Embassy said, commenting on the rumors according to which Armenian citizens will no longer need visa for travelling to the U.S., reports Armenpress.

“The U.S. Embassy is aware of reports circulating related to a U.S.-Armenian visa free travel agreement. These reports are false. Armenians wishing to travel to the U.S. require visas. Information on how to apply for a visa is available at https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-am/niv/information/niv”, the Embassy said on Facebook.