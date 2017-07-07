3.5 million ADM official grants received to Armenia’s state budget in five months

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s state budget received 3.5 billion AMD official grants in January-May 2017, comprising 31.6% of expected revenues in the first half of the year, Armenpress reports citing the Finance Ministry’s January-May state budget report.

The funds were provided within the frames of targeted programs. During the reporting period other revenues of the state budget amounted to 21.5 billion AMD from which 10.8 billion AMD comprised the out-of-budget revenues of the state institutions.