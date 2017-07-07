3.5 million ADM official grants received to Armenia’s state budget in five months
YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s state budget received 3.5 billion AMD official grants in January-May 2017, comprising 31.6% of expected revenues in the first half of the year, Armenpress reports citing the Finance Ministry’s January-May state budget report.
The funds were provided within the frames of targeted programs. During the reporting period other revenues of the state budget amounted to 21.5 billion AMD from which 10.8 billion AMD comprised the out-of-budget revenues of the state institutions.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 15:16 PM Karapetyan hosts EU Ambassadors accredited in Armenia
- 14:52 Reports on U.S.-Armenia visa free travel agreement do not correspond to reality
- 14:32 3.5 million ADM official grants received to Armenia’s state budget in five months
- 14:21 UN calls on NK conflicting sides to return to negotiation table
- 14:08 Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire, fire D-44 cannons at Artsakh posts on July 7
- 13:34 Armenia’s delegation participates in OSCE PA 26th annual session in Minsk
- 13:25 MG Co-Chairs fix that Azerbaijan carried out provocation – Armenian foreign ministry spox
- 12:58 Chinese experts in defense policy visit National Defense Research University in Armenia
- 12:46 Armenian MP calls on Russian State Duma lawmaker to refrain from inappropriate comments on NK conflict
- 12:36 Cell-phones can be charged at 2 solar powered bus stops in downtown Yerevan
- 12:33 Armenia’s Ambassador presents credentials to President of Bangladesh
- 12:26 Air temperature to increase by 2-4 degrees in Armenia
- 11:48 Annual inflation in Armenia made up -1.1% in 2016
- 10:47 Parliament approves 2016 state budget performance report
- 10:37 LIVE: Extraordinary session kicks off in Parliament, MPs to vote
- 10:31 OSCE MG Co-Chairs in new statement urge to refrain from any action that can lead to unacceptable civilian casualties
- 10:26 European Parliament rules out military settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict
- 09:53 US concerned over new detentions of human rights defenders in Turkey
- 09:48 Only solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict is negotiated settlement – US State Department
- 09:25 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/68 - Young author Narek Galstyan’s novel returns to the list
- 09:03 European stocks - 06-07-17
- 09:02 US stocks down - 06-07-17
- 09:01 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-07-17
- 08:59 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 06-07-17
- 08:57 Oil Prices down - 06-07-17
- 07.06-21:40 Only responsible side for tension in line of contact is Azerbaijan: senior lawmaker of Armenia
- 07.06-20:19 Artsakh lawmakers discuss upcoming presidential election
- 07.06-19:39 Armenian PM, ICDO Secretary General and Russian deputy minister of emergency situations discuss enhancement of co-op
- 07.06-19:06 Nagorno Karabakh conflict doesn’t have military solution – European Parliament Co-Chairs release statement
- 07.06-18:57 Armenian president meets with EU Spec. Rep. for South Caucasus & Georgia Crisis
- 07.06-18:42 Circle of Friendship with Artsakh formed in Lithuania
- 07.06-18:30 Artsakh’s president, Armenian Assembly of America delegation discuss project implementation
- 07.06-18:26 Armenian exports to EEU increase more than 50%, says minister Tatyana Valovaya
- 07.06-18:16 “Artsakh 2016: 2nd day of April” documentary proves Azerbaijan’s terror plot to murder school kids in NK
- 07.06-18:04 Artsakh self-determination right enshrined in European Parliament resolution
18:05, 06.30.2017
Viewed 4277 times “Yerevan Card” – A tourist can buy it before arriving in Armenia and gain advantage of numerous opportunities
17:30, 06.30.2017
Viewed 2877 times ‘Massacre of Maragha has not been internationally addressed properly’ – Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan’s interview to Bernardinai.lt
10:55, 06.30.2017
Viewed 2743 times Ethnic Armenian man tries to ram car into crowd outside Paris mosque as “revenge for ISIS attacks” – report
14:49, 06.30.2017
Viewed 2634 times Israeli political scientist says forming ‘black lists’ in Azerbaijan for visiting Artsakh is unacceptable
21:03, 06.30.2017
Viewed 2598 times Vahan Martirosyan reveals how he appeared in Azerbaijan