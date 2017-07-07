UN calls on NK conflicting sides to return to negotiation table

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The United Nations is concerned over the recent ceasefire violations in the Nagorno Karbakh line of contact, Stéphane Dujarric - spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said at a press briefing, reports Armenpress.

“As the Secretary-General underlined on 22 June, we are increasingly concerned over the deteriorating security environment, including the most recent ceasefire violations along the Line of Contact and in the broader Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone”, he said.

Stéphane Dujarric stated that they took note of and echo the Co-Chairs’ recent statement with reference to the renewed violence on 4 July at Alkhanli village of Fizuli region, which resulted in casualties, including among civilians.

“We call upon the sides to refrain from any military action, and strongly urge them to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions and prevent further violence. An early return to the negotiations table in good faith is the only way to resolve this long-standing and dangerous conflict”, the UN Secretary-General’s spokesman said.