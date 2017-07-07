Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire, fire D-44 cannons at Artsakh posts on July 7

STEPANAKERT, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. On July 7 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime firing shots from various caliber weapons, as well as D-44 cannons and anti-tank grenade launchers at Artsakh’s southern direction, reports Armenpress.

The Defense Army of Artsakh released a statement which says:

“The Azerbaijani official propaganda continues adhering to its policy based on lie and disinformation. Another such manifestation took place on July 6 when the Azerbaijani ministries of defense, foreign affairs and the prosecutor general’s office organized the visit of the military attaches accredited in that country and foreign media representatives to Alkhanlu village where allegedly they have been provided with “undeniable” proofs of absence of Azerbaijani firing posts and military headquarters there.

We want to remind that Azerbaijan’s strategy to mislead the international community, in particular, the foreign military attaches accredited there is not a new phenomenon. After the military operations of April 2016 their visit to Jojuk Marjanli settlement was organized where they were introduced on the Azerbaijani “glorious” army’s achievements as a result of which that settlement has been “liberated”. Meanwhile, Jojuk Marjanli was under the control of the Azerbaijani armed force since January, 1994.

It’s important to state once more that the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh has never targeted civilians and objects. But when the adversary, by using its own people as a human shield, opens shots from firing posts located near the civilian settlements towards the Artsakh posts, as always these firing posts will be silenced. Committed to our strategy to speak with facts, we present to you a video which clearly shows the cannon deployed in the area adjacent to Alkhanlu village. Rational people then can draw conclusions from this.

At the end we want to inform that on July 7, starting from 09:00, the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime from various caliber weapons, including D-44 cannons and anti-tank grenade launchers at the southern direction.

The Defense Army forces continue confidently controlling the situation”.





