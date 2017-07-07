Armenia’s delegation participates in OSCE PA 26th annual session in Minsk

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The 26th annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is being held in Minsk from July 5 to 9 with participation of more than 300 lawmakers from all member states.

Armenia’s delegation including MPs Hermine Naghdalyan (head of the delegation), Tigran Urikhanyan and Ararat Mirozyan is taking part in the session, press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry told Armenpress.

The session agenda includes issues relating to fight against corruption, climate change, flight against illegal migration, human rights. The delegates will also discuss the Ukrainian crisis, as well as other conflicts in the OSCE area.