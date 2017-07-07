Armenian MP calls on Russian State Duma lawmaker to refrain from inappropriate comments on NK conflict

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian MP Samvel Farmanyan called on the Russian State Duma lawmaker Dmitry Savelyev to refrain from making inappropriate comments on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict ‘by not putting himself on the path of Pedro Agramunt, and his own party and the state in an awkward situation’, reports Armenpress.

“After the recent events in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact I paid attention on a ‘trifle’ in the true sense of the world.

The fact that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan tangled in their own calculations was long known to us: by trying for a long time to torpedo the negotiation process and blackmailing the international community and the OSCE Minsk Group, they received not the assistance of these structures, quite the contrary, they appeared in exclusive and deepening isolation contradicting the international community and the Minsk Group and not getting what they want over the negotiation table.

We also knew that Azerbaijan, by regularly taking military-political adventurisms, violating the termless ceasefire agreement and not respecting the implementation of agreements reached with its participation, made its own soldier a worthless cannon meat.

The fact that the Aliyev regime, which lost its human face, makes its soldier and the civilians living near the line of contact a cannon meat was nothing new. Otherwise it would not have deployed its firing posts behind civilians and communities by immorally making them as human shields.

But the fact that the member of the State Duma known as Dmitry Savelyev could appear in international army of cavial-lovers acting with Aliyev, was already a novelty.

It seems it is not so clear with what logic he speaks about the “Karabakh war” and the “speedy recovery of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity”, praises Heydar Aliyev as “father of the people”, but by this he contradicts himself to the statements of Russian Government and Foreign Minister Lavrov, as well as to the foreign policy of the state he represents”, Farmanyan said.

He added that it would be better for MP Savelyev to continue being engaged in his nature protection works and not interfere in topics about which he has no idea.