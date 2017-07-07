Armenia’s Ambassador presents credentials to President of Bangladesh

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Bangladesh Armen Martirosyan on July 6 presented his credentials to President of Bangladesh Mohammad Abdul Hamid, press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry told Armenpress.

During the private talk the Bangladesh President said despite that this year marks the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Bangladesh, the historical ties of the two peoples have a history of more than 400 years.

President Abdul Hamid highlighted the unique cultural contribution of Armenians in Bangladesh. He said an Armenian Church operates in Dhaka, Armenian district (Armeniatola) and Armenian street are in the city center.

The Armenian Ambassador thanked for the warm reception and wishes, adding that the historical ties between the two peoples enable to give new impetus to further boosting the bilateral relations.

The President of Bangladesh asked the Ambassador to convey his warm greetings and wishes to Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan.