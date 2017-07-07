Air temperature to increase by 2-4 degrees in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. On July 8 in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor, Syunik provinces and the Republic of Artsakh, on 9 in eastern and on 10 in northern parts short rain with thunderstorm is expected in the evening, in separate places hail is possible, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Armenpress.

On July 11-12 no precipitation is forecasted.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s. During thunderstorm the wind speed will exceed up to 15-20 m/s.

On July 9-10 the air temperature will gradually increase by 2-4 degrees.

On July 8-12 no precipitation is forecasted in Yerevan.