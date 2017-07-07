LIVE: Extraordinary session kicks off in Parliament, MPs to vote

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened by the MPs continues in the Parliament of Armenia, reports Armenpress.

83 MPs were registered.

The lawmakers continue discussing the issue of approving the 2016 state budget performance report. After the discussion the issue will be put up to voting.

After the discussion of the state budget performance report, the Parliament will discuss the Central Bank’s 2016 monetary policy program performance report.