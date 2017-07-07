US concerned over new detentions of human rights defenders in Turkey

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The United States is deeply concerned by the July 5 detention of prominent human rights defenders from Amnesty International Turkey and other respected institutions, the State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement, reports Armenpress.

“As with past arrests of prominent human rights defenders, journalists, academics, and activists, we underscore the importance of respecting due process and individual rights, as enshrined in the Turkish Constitution, and consistent with Turkey’s own international commitments. As we have expressed on numerous occasions, persistent curbs on freedom of expression erode the foundations of democratic society. More voices, not fewer, are necessary in challenging times”, the spokesperson said.

Turkish law-enforcement agencies on July 5 detained a group of human rights defenders and activists in Istanbul. The human rights defenders were taking part in a human rights program at one of the hotels when the police officers attacked and detained more than 10 participants. The detainees were not told on what charges they have been detained.

Amnesty International issued a statement over the incident calling on to immediately release all detainees.