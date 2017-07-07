LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-07-17

LONDON, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.86% to $1935.50, copper price up by 0.21% to $5861.00, lead price up by 0.84% to $2286.00, nickel price up by 0.11% to $9130.00, tin price down by 0.50% to $19850.00, zinc price up by 0.65% to $2786.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 0.43% to $58500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.