Only responsible side for tension in line of contact is Azerbaijan: senior lawmaker of Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has entered a deadlock in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict peaceful settlement talks and is seeking occasions to cause tension in the line of contact, vice speaker of the Armenian parliament Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters after the Republican Party’s Executive Body’s session.

“The only responsible and guilty side for the tension in the line of contact is Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan’s political leadership is the only responsible and guilty side for all casualties of both sides. In terms of the latest incident I will say the same, that the only guilty side is the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan. It is inadmissible to turn your own people into a shield, and then hide behind their backs in an attempt to cover up your own terrorist essence”, Sharmazanov said.

Sharmazanov said the international community’s assessments are balanced, and underscored that in this context Azerbaijan’s desires have failed.

“There is footage. Our military has published it. We have clear evidence that Azerbaijan has violated the ceasefire”, he said.

He didn’t rule out that Azerbaijan’s recent behavior might be linked with the scandalous revelation in Bulgarian media regarding the Azerbaijani arms trafficking to terrorists.