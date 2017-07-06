Artsakh lawmakers discuss upcoming presidential election

STEPANAKERT, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Ashot Ghulyan, the Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh convened a consultation with the participation of faction leaders and committee representatives, where the lawmakers discussed the preparation issues of the upcoming presidential election.

In accordance to Article 168 of the Constitution, and Article 149 of the Parliament’s Procedural Law, the presidential candidates will be nominated by the parliamentary factions. The president, who will be elected by the Parliament, will serve until the Parliament’s term on office expires.

The Speaker mentioned that the deadline for nominations is July 12.

Within 24 hours after submitting the nominations, the Speaker will release a statement regarding the candidates, and Election Day.