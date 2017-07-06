Armenian PM, ICDO Secretary General and Russian deputy minister of emergency situations discuss enhancement of co-op

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a meeting on July 6 with Vladimir Kuvshinov, the Secretary General of the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO), and Oleg Bazhenov, deputy minister of emergency situations of Russia.

The officials are in Armenia for the Armenian-Russian humanitarian response center’s management council session, which was held today.

The Armenian PM highlighted the continuous enhancement and development of partnership and praised bilateral cooperation in the emergency situations sphere and the activities of the Armenian-Russian humanitarian response center, the government’s press service told ARMENPRESS.

Vladimir Kuvshinov and Oleg Bazhenov found the cooperation with Armenia’s emergency situations ministry to be effective and presented the results of today’s session.

Particularly, the main directions and events were outlines, around which the Armenian-Russian rescue cooperation must be developed: training of rescue forces, exchange of experience and experts, modernization of equipment and others.

Both sides underscored that the expansion of the Armenian-Russian humanitarian response center’s capabilities, the only such center in the region, will enable to carry out humanitarian response on the inter-regional level.