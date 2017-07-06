Nagorno Karabakh conflict doesn’t have military solution – European Parliament Co-Chairs release statement

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Co-Chairs of the European Parliament David McAllister, Sajjad Karim and Rebecca Harms released a joint statement regarding the recent escalation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

“"The European Parliament is greatly concerned about the renewed violence earlier this week between Armenia and Azerbaijan. As previously stated, we firmly believe that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict does not have a military solution. Instead, the conflict needs an early political settlement in accordance with international law. This is the only way to stop unnecessarily claiming the lives of civilians and soldiers on both sides”, the statement says.

The Co-Chairs also said that they fully support the efforts and proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, and underscored that Armenia and Azerbaijan should find political will for advancing in the talks, in order for the mediators to succeed.