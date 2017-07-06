Circle of Friendship with Artsakh formed in Lithuania

STEPANAKERT, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. The working visit of Artsakhi lawmakers Davit Melkumyan and Lyudmila Barseghyan to Lithuania continues.

The MPs met with the members of the Armenia-Lithuania parliamentary friendship group in the country’s parliament, where they discussed the prospects of experience exchange in the parliamentary format, regional and international security issues, and both sides highlighted ensuring awareness regarding Artsakh within Lithuania’s public-political circles.

Speaking about the Karabakh conflict, Povilas Urbšys, chairman of the Armenia-Lithuania friendship group underscored the necessity of its peaceful settlement in the context of regional and international security.

The lawmakers of Artsakh briefed their Lithuanian partners on the process of establishment of Artsakh’s democratic institutions, the continuous activities in this direction, as well as information regarding Azerbaijan’s constant obstacles of the peaceful settlement process through regular escalations in the line of contact.

The targeted statements of international organizations were especially highlighted, which might suppress the further complication of the situation.

On July 5, the Artsakhi lawmakers had a meeting in Varena City Hall with Mayor Algis Kaseta and Dalia Kuodyte, members of the Lithuania-Artsakh friendship circle, with Kuodyte being the co-chair of the circle.

A number of issues related to the possible cooperation between the City Halls of Stepanakert and Varena were discussed. The sides namely highlighted the need to organize mutual visits for increasing the level of public awareness and developing tourism.

At the end of the meeting, Algis Kaseta and Dalia Kuodyte were bestowed with the “Gratitude” Medals under the order of Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan.

Later on the same day, the Artsakhi Members of Parliament held a meeting with the Armenian community and Ara Tunyan, president of the union of Armenians of Lithuania.

ARMENPRESS presents the Declaration of Lithuania’s political and public figures on forming a friendship circle with Artsakh:

DECLARATION ON FORMING A CIRCLE OF FRIENDSHIP WITH THE NAGORNO KARABAKH REPUBLIC – REPUBLIC OF ARTSAKH

10th of May, 2017 Vilnius

Adhering to democratic values, human rights and freedoms enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human rights; acknowledging that all nations, including the people of Artsakh, have a right to self-determination as one of the greatest achievements of democracy; supporting the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ efforts to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through exclusively peaceful means; appreciating the efforts and consistent actions of the people and government of Artsakh in creating and developing a democratic society, that respects the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms; striving to develop a dialogue between nations on the basis of democratic principles and values;

we, Lithuanian politicians and public figures, declare the establishment of a Circle of Friendship with the Nagorno Karabakh Republic – Republic of Artsakh.

Povilas Urbšys, Simonas Gentvilas, Vitalijus Gailius, Agnė Širinskienė, Eugenijus Jovaiša, Algimantas Dumbrava, Arūnas Gumuliauskas, Dalia Kuodyte, Algis Kašėta, Dangutė Mikutienė.