Artsakh’s president, Armenian Assembly of America delegation discuss project implementation


STEPANAKERT, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Bako Sahakyan, president of the Republic of Artsakh held a meeting on July 6 with the delegation of the Armenian Assembly of America, led by regional CEO Arpi Vardanian. The sides discussed issues related to the implementation of various projects in Artsakh.

The President thanked the AAA for their patriotic activities, the president’s office said.

 

 



