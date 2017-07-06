“Artsakh 2016: 2nd day of April” documentary proves Azerbaijan’s terror plot to murder school kids in NK

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Marina Grigoryan, head of the “Ordinary Genocide” project and Larisa Alaverdyan, president of the “Against Legal Arbitrariness” NGO and the formed Ombudsman of Armenia presented the short documentary film entitled “Artsakh 2016: 2nd day of April”.

The film, produced at the initiative of the PR and information center of the Presidential Staff of Armenia depicts the war which was waged by Azerbaijan in April of 2016 against Artsakh, where the peaceful civilians were greatly affected, including children, who describe the horrors which they had encountered with their own eyes, how they overcame those days, but lost a friend.

Based on military intelligence, the Azerbaijani armed forces had planned to strike the school of Nerkin Jartar, Martuni, NKR – with the purpose of killing children, who had to gather outside the school for a morning routine exercise, as scheduled.

It was only due to a miracle that the children were late for a few minutes, otherwise they would have been the victims of the heavy bombardment.

Larisa Alaverdyan says Azerbaijan doesn’t have any intention whatsoever to refuse its genocidal policy.

“This large scale attack, which began on April 2 and continues till now, must be presented firstly to all proper bodies through consistent and effective measures by Armenia, in order for them to be able to understand that there is no difference for the criminal clan of Azerbaijan, regarding the civilian, including children’s deaths.

Marina Grigoryan said the only goal of Azerbaijan was to kill as many children as possible, in order to terrorize the people of Artsakh, cause panic and make the people leave.

“All of this is so obvious. We don’t have any propaganda purpose, the film is entirely based on the testimonies of the eyewitness children and their parents, and facts. This film once again proves that the style, methods and policies of Azerbaijan don’t change. Surely Azerbaijan, and personally Aliyev, had several goals: to divert attention through these provocations from the scandalous reports, including within PACE, as well as the recently disclosed Bulgarian discoveries, according to which Azerbaijan has continuously supported terrorists, including the Islamic State”, Grigoryan said.

Lawmaker Arman Saghatelyan was present at the screening, who said that it is necessary to notify the international community about this all through these types of documented facts, which is being done.\

“The project is available in five languages, and it would be preferable if it was also available for the Azerbaijani society, hoever we are dealing with a completely totalitarian and closed system. Only recently have they also blocked the websites of razm.info, as well as the public radio of Armenia, in order to deprive their people of any alternatives other than propaganda hysteria, which are made with huge cynicism, are false and planned beforehand”, he said.