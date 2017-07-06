“Some people perceive truth by taste of caviar” – Artsakh military

STEPANAKERT, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Senor Hasratyan, the spokesman of Artsakh’s defense ministry has commented on the fact that Azerbaijani authorities have taken representatives of their media and diplomatic corps to the frontline.

“The “hit-show” organized by the official Baku months ago involving foreign diplomatic representations of their own country, which had the purpose of displaying the alleged “Armenian barbaric acts” in the Jojuk Marjanlu village, which was allegedly “liberated” during the April war but in reality has been under their control since January of 1994, has gotten its continuation today also, but already in the Alkhanlu military-settlement. It is noteworthy that despite the differences of the visiting locations, the pre-designed scenarios of Azerbaijan and their expected result were the same: to present to the foreigners “the actions of the heartless and cruel Armenians” and also to convince that “no military post exists in Alkanli, and the locals are constantly under Armenian aggression…”

The fact that the made-up stories of our so-called neighbors are unlikely to be convincing for people with healthy reasoning is undoubted, but at the same time let’s not ignore that unfortunately there are also the kind of people in this world, including from the military-diplomatic and information sector, who perceive truth not by healthy reasoning, but mostly by the type and taste of Absheron [Azerbaijani] caviar….”, Hasratyan said.

The Azerbaijani armed forces continued violating the ceasefire regime in different sections of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line on July 4. Particularly, in the period of 11:30-11:35 the Azerbaijani troops fired 82 mm mortars (4 projectiles) in the eastern direction of the contact line and anti-tank missiles (3 projectiles) in the same section at about 12:45-12:55. In the southern direction the Azerbaijanis fired 60 mm mortars (3 projectiles) at 13:35, while at the period of 20:20-20:30 the Azerbaijani armed forces fired 5 projectiles from TR-107 multiple rocket launcher from a military position located in Alkhanlu village in the direction of a command post of a regiment located in the southern direction, and at 20:48 3 projectiles were fired in the same direction from 82 mm mortars. The front line units of the Defense Army had no alternative but take retaliatory measures to suppress the enemy's aggressive activity at 20:31-20:40, as a result of which the military position of Azerbaijan in Alkhanlu village was damaged. According to credible information from the relevant services of the Defense Army, the enemy has suffered losses. The Defense Army suffered no casualties as a result of the provocative actions initiated by Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani has said to have suffered two civilian casualties.