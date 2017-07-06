Armenian FM presents situation in NK line of contact to EU Special Representative

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on July 6 held a meeting with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Herbert Salber, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM presented him in-detail the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact created as a result of Baku’s gross ceasefire violations on July 4.

FM Nalbandian once again attached importance to the unconditional implementation of agreements reached at the Vienna and St. Petersburg summits which aimed at eliminating the consequences of Azerbaijani aggression in April 2016 accompanied by gross violations of international humanitarian law and targeting civilians, as well as creating respective conditions for moving forward the negotiation process.

According to Nalbandian, Baku, by hindering the implementation of the agreements reached at the high level and acting against the calls of the Co-Chairing countries and the international community, continues deepening xenophobic propaganda, launching deliberate provocations as a result of which 4 soldiers of the Artsakh Defense Army were killed during the last month.

EU Special Representative expressed deep concern over the situation and added that the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict is the European Union’s principled stance and the EU unconditionally supports the efforts of the Co-Chairing countries directed for that purpose. He also attached importance to the implementation of the Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements.

Herbert Salber informed that he completes his mission in the post of EU Special Representative, stating that he will continue carefully following the developments in South Caucasus.

Minister Nalbandian highly appreciated the activity of Herbert Salber as an EU Special Representative and wished him success in his future works.