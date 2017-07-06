Armenian painter makes the portrait of Henrikh Mkhitaryan with 4 million dots

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian painter Armen Hayrapetyan has portrayed the portrait of Armenian national football team and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan with 4 million dots, reports Armenpress.

Armen Hayrapetyan has worked on the portrait for 248 hours.

Herikh Mkhitaryan from Armen Hayrapetyan on Vimeo.