Armenia, Kazakhstan record 46% growth in trade – says Ambassador Timur Urazayev

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Despite the negative effects of the environment and the ongoing developments in the world economy, the example of Armenia’s increase of trade turnover and export volumes shows that joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is a right path, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazayev said at the discussion on summarizing Armenia’s two-year membership results to the EAEU on July 6, reports Armenpress.

“Comparing the figures of all EAEU states it can be seen that Kazakhstan has recorded the lowest rate in trade turnover. Despite the small numbers of trade turnover between Armenia and Kazakhstan 46% growth has been recorded. Therefore, we need to continue the works to show that we have selected this path consciously and purposefully solve our tasks”, the Kazakh Ambassador said.