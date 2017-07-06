Armenia has the least barriers and the most favorable investment environment in EAEU space – EEC Minister

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has the least restrictions among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Karine Minasyan – member of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Minister in charge of Internal Markets, Information Support, Information & Communication Technologies, said at the round-table discussion on ‘Armenia two years in the Eurasian Economic Union: First results’ on July 6, reports Armenpress.

She said among the EAUE member states Armenia has the most favorable environment for attracting investments.

“We carry out significant works in other countries to eliminate the barriers for the Armenian business. The EAEU states, adopting national legislations, do not somehow make them in accordance with the EAEU legislation. If we discover such barriers, we immediately eliminate them since they are not in accordance with the provisions of the EAEU legislation”, Minasyan said.