Vice PM sees huge potential for Armenia in EAEU which is still not utilized

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia had high expectations from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Vache Gabrielyan – Vice Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms, said at the discussion on summarizing the results of Armenia’s two-year membership to the EAEU on July 6, reports Armenpress.

According to him, it’s necessary to discuss the issues and barriers faced by the EAEU member states and make concrete proposals and conclusions.

“Armenia’s resource has expanded over the years of joining the EAEU, and the prices of imported products have decreased. However, there are some figures relating to existing barriers, economic growth, progress which are not so noticeable. We need to discuss this and outline the directions over which it’s necessary to work. I can state that there is a huge potential which is still not utilized”, the Vice PM said.

He said it’s still early to say that there are lower trends or everything is over in the context of integration processes.