Armenian Parliament’s Vice Speaker hosts UK Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Arpine Hovhannisyan – Vice Speaker of the Parliament, head of Armenia-Great Britain friendship group, hosted Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Armenia Judith Margaret Farnworth on July 6, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, Vice Speaker Hovhannisyan said Armenia attaches importance to deepening the mutual partnership with the UK at bilateral and multilateral formats. She valued the role of parliamentary diplomacy in developing and expanding the Armenian-British inter-state ties and highly appreciated the productive cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries. In this context, Arpine Hovhannisyan highlighted the need to intensify ties between the parliamentary friendship groups and make an exchange of experience.

During the meeting the sides discussed the existing favorable cooperation with the UK Embassy. The Vice Speaker attached importance to the Embassy’s initiative being carried out in Armenia.

Other issues of bilateral interest were also discussed.