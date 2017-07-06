Armenian Armed Forces equipped with new surface-to-air missile systems in 2016

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Koryun Nahapetyan - Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defense and security affairs, briefly presented the types of arms the Armenian Army has been equipped with in 2016, reports Armenpress.

During the parliamentary discussion of the 2016 state budget performance report, Nahapaetyan said the Armenian Armed Forces have been equipped with new surface-to-air missile systems, engineering vehicles, the military units have been technically equipped.

He also informed that the frontline units have been equipped with new technical devices, as well as respective engineering works have been carried out.