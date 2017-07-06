EEC official highly appreciates development of Armenia’s financial markets

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Davtyan – Director of the Financial Policy Department at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), highly appreciates the development of Armenia financial markets, especially that of the banking sector among the EAEU member states, reports Armenpress.

Following the round-table discussion on topic ‘The Republic of Armenia two years in the Eurasian Economic Union: First results’, Tigran Davtyan told reporters that according to the EAEU agreement labor force, capital, free movement of goods must be promoted for which currently works are being carried out to boost free access of stock brokers and dealers to other markets.

“This means that the Armenian brokers can work at other markets without the registration of legal entities or receiving additional license. At the moment works are being done to ensure issuance of securities without additional registration. In terms of development of financial markets, Armenia is quite high among the EAEU member states, especially in the banking field. Of course, it must be used for the benefit of Armenia’s economy, however, we still need to carry out works to fully utilize it”, Davtyan said, adding that currently the Armenian bank operates in Moscow stock exchange.

Commenting on rumors on creating a single currently in the EAEU states, he said it’s still too early to speak about it.

“Introduction of common currency means refusal from monetary policy. No such sharp proposals have been made in the Commission, there was such an idea however it was not approved by the states because it’s too early to speak about it. The preliminary financial market must be established in 2020, maybe during that time we will think about it”, the EEC official said.