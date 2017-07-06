Situation in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact under control – Artsakh President’s spox

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. The situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact is under control, Artsakh President’s spokesman Davit Babayan told Armenpress.

“Nothing extraordinary happened in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact. The service continues on a daily regime. Of course, the Azerbaijani side continues violating the ceasefire, however, there is nothing extraordinary at the moment”, Babayan said.

According to him, provocative actions can be carried out by a provocative state like Azerbaijan, however, the Armenian side is always ready to prevent any Azerbaijani action at any moment.

The Azerbaijani armed forces continued violating the ceasefire regime in different sections of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line on July 4. Particularly, in the period of 11:30-11:35 the Azerbaijani troops fired 82 mm mortars (4 projectiles) in the eastern direction of the contact line and anti-tank missiles (3 projectiles) in the same section at about 12:45-12:55. In the southern direction the Azerbaijanis fired 60 mm mortars (3 projectiles) at 13:35, while at the period of 20:20-20:30 the Azerbaijani armed forces fired 5 projectiles from TR-107 multiple rocket launcher from a military position located in Alkhanlu village in the direction of a command post of a regiment located in the southern direction, and at 20:48 3 projectiles were fired in the same direction from 82 mm mortars. The front line units of the Defense Army had no alternative but take retaliatory measures to suppress the enemy's aggressive activity at 20:31-20:40, as a result of which the military position of Azerbaijan in Alkhanlu village was damaged. According to credible information from the relevant services of the Defense Army, the enemy has suffered losses. The Defense Army suffered no casualties as a result of the provocative actions initiated by Azerbaijan.