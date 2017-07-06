Passenger flow increases by 29.3% in Armenia’s airports January-June 2017

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. The passenger flow in Armenia’s two airports comprised 1,094,007 people in January-June 2017 which is an increase of 29.3% compared to January-June 2016, the General Department of Civil Aviation told Armenpress.

In June 2017 the passenger flow in Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport comprised 211 252 people exceeding the figure of June 2016 by 20.5%.

In January-June 2017 26.1% increase in passenger flow has been registered in Zvartnots airport. The cargo transportation in January-June 2017 comprised 10.912 tons of goods which is an increase of 70.4% compared to the same period of 2016.

In June 2017 the passenger flow in Gyumri’s Shirak airport amounted to 7744 people exceeding the figure of that of 2016 by 1558%. In January-June 2017 the passenger flow in Shirak airport increased by 402.1% compared to January-June 2016.

In January-June 2017 flights-landings recorded 24.5% increase in both airports.