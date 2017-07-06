Armenia will soon have significant gold reserves – Central Bank President

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will soon have significant gold reserves, President of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) Artur Javadyan told reporters in the Parliament, Armenpress reported.

“I announced this a year ago. Now we carry out a project with a well-known global company. Currently we construct an affinage plant. It is going to be a very significant plant the management of which will be carried out by a well-known global company. I am convinced that we will have much more gold reserves very soon than we had until 2004”, the CBA President said.

He informed that in 2004 Armenia has overall 1.6 tons of gold reserves. “At that moment it was a right step to sell our gold reserves since the revenue we received and transferred to the state budget was a very serious figure”, Artur Javadyan said, adding that after the construction of the plant they expect to have much more gold reserves since that plant has a capacity of up to 10 tons annually.