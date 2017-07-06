Russia calls on to stabilize situation in NK line of contact

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Russian calls on the Nagorno Karabakh conflicting sides to take all necessary measures to stabilize the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at the briefing with reporters, reports Armenpress.

“Another incident of ceasefire violation in the line of contact on July 4 resulted in human losses, including civilians and children. We extend our condolences to families and relatives of the victims. We consider unacceptable the further bloodshed and call on the sides to take all necessary measures to stabilize the situation”, Zakharova said.

She announced that Russia supports the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs which highlights the need to cease violence and resume the talks.

The Azerbaijani armed forces continued violating the ceasefire regime in different sections of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line on July 4. Particularly, in the period of 11:30-11:35 the Azerbaijani troops fired 82 mm mortars (4 projectiles) in the eastern direction of the contact line and anti-tank missiles (3 projectiles) in the same section at about 12:45-12:55. In the southern direction the Azerbaijanis fired 60 mm mortars (3 projectiles) at 13:35, while at the period of 20:20-20:30 the Azerbaijani armed forces fired 5 projectiles from TR-107 multiple rocket launcher from a military position located in Alkhanlu village in the direction of a command post of a regiment located in the southern direction, and at 20:48 3 projectiles were fired in the same direction from 82 mm mortars. The front line units of the Defense Army had no alternative but take retaliatory measures to suppress the enemy's aggressive activity at 20:31-20:40, as a result of which the military position of Azerbaijan in Alkhanlu village was damaged. According to credible information from the relevant services of the Defense Army, the enemy has suffered losses. The Defense Army suffered no casualties as a result of the provocative actions initiated by Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani side announced that two civilians were killed and one was wounded.