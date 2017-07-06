It’s possible to ensure higher economic growth than 3.2% - Finance Minister

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Finance Minister Vardan Aramyan says the 3.2% economic growth envisaged under the state budget for 2017 is achievable, reports Armenpress.

“I have said for several times in connection with the developments of the first five months that we are likely to ensure a little higher economic growth than 3.2%. But in any case, we observe on fundamental basis, but on an annual basis they are such that allow me to say that 3.2% economic growth is achievable, and higher growth means more investment, higher domestic demand, higher income growth”, the Minister told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

Asked whether the high level of tax collection will continue, the Minister gave a positive response.