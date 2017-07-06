Government approves CBA 2017 monetary policy program

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Government approved the 2017 monetary policy program of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA), the assessments of macro-economic environment developments of which are overall in accordance with the directions set under the Government’s macro-economic programs, Finance Minister Vardan Aramyan said at the Cabinet meeting, reports Armenpress.

The program estimates that the carried out monetary policy has created sufficient incentives to neutralize the 2017 deflationary environment and to implement to inflation goal in the predicted horizon.

“It’s worth mentioning that the Government, attaching importance to the implementation of effective macro-economic policy, aims at the long-term sustainable inflation rate 4±1.5% adopted by the CBA which in the long-term will stabilize the inflationary expectations. Based on our conclusion, the CBA must make efforts in future to return the inflation to its targeted point, and according to the CBA prediction we will reach the target of internal borderline by the end of this year. Under the program, a flexible exchange rate regime must be maintained, and there must be less interference on this path”, the Minister said.

He informed that the Government plans to have higher economic growth rates than the CBA. The CBA predicts an average of 3.2-4.5% growth, but the Government expects 4.7-5.6% growth under the medium-term expenditure program.