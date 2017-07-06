Negotiations on peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh have no alternative – Armenian FM

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has never refused from negotiations on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian told reporters in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

Asked whether a meeting of the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan is expected after the Azerbaijani July 4 provocation, the FM said: “Armenia has never refused from the negotiations both at the highest and ministerial level. I said few days ago that a meeting at foreign ministers level is possible. The negotiations have no alternative”, Nalbandian said.

Commenting on the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs which came after the escalation of the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the Armenian FM said the Co-Chairs should have responded immediately which they did actually. “But before their response we have talked both to the Co-Chairs and Andrzej Kasprzyk”, he stated.

The Azerbaijani side started speculating the death of 2-year-old child. “Diplomacy is not guided by media and TV. As far as we can inform about it, we inform. Yesterday both the statements of the Ministry’s spokesman and the Deputy Foreign Minister were our response to the Azerbaijani provocation and answered to all questions”, Nalbandian said.